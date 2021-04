Tom Gore – Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 21.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This Cabernet Sauvignon is dark red in color with aromas of cherry and currant and notes of leather and tobacco leaf, along with hints of dark chocolate and mocha from oak aging. This wine is fruit forward on the entry with a rich, round mouth feel and fine, supple tannins leading to a long finish.