Tamaya Limari Valley
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Tamaya Limari Valley

Tamaya Limari Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
Chile. Herbal red fruit aromas. Palate of cherry, raspberry and acidity. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-TAMLM-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like