Stag's Leap
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Stag's Leap

Stag's Leap

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $33.13
California. Black cherry and deep red cherry aromas combine with juicy strawberry, spice and cocoa. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-STAG-CB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like