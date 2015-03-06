Simply Naked
Simply Naked

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
Hints of cinnamon spice compliment flavors of black cherry and ripe plum in this medium-full bodied wine. ABV 13.5%
SkuRW-SMPLY-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

