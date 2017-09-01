Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Silver Oak Napa Valley

More By Silver Oak Cellars

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon

Silver Oak Napa Valley – Cabernet Sauvignon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Our 2012 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon artfully combines the classic elegance of the old world and the ripe fruit of California. It displays an opaque garnet color with a bouquet driven by fruity aromas of blackberry liqueur and hoisin sauce. These aromatics are complemented by sandalwood and nutmeg characteristics indicative of American oak aging. This is a well-structured wine with a rich mid-palate buttressed by silky tannins and generous acidity.

More By Silver Oak Cellars

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

0 Based on 0 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!