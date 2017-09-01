Silver Oak Napa Valley – Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Our 2012 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon artfully combines the classic elegance of the old world and the ripe fruit of California. It displays an opaque garnet color with a bouquet driven by fruity aromas of blackberry liqueur and hoisin sauce. These aromatics are complemented by sandalwood and nutmeg characteristics indicative of American oak aging. This is a well-structured wine with a rich mid-palate buttressed by silky tannins and generous acidity.