Silver Oak Napa Valley – Cabernet Sauvignon
Our 2012 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon artfully combines the classic elegance of the old world and the ripe fruit of California. It displays an opaque garnet color with a bouquet driven by fruity aromas of blackberry liqueur and hoisin sauce. These aromatics are complemented by sandalwood and nutmeg characteristics indicative of American oak aging. This is a well-structured wine with a rich mid-palate buttressed by silky tannins and generous acidity.
