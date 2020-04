Shafer Cabernet Hillside Selct '02 – Cabernet Sauvignon

100 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '02 Shafer Hillside Select is one of the world's greatest Cabernet Sauvignons; perfect, incredibly flamboyant and aromatic; possesses phenomenal intensity.