Saviah Cellars – Cabernet Sauvignon

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wonderfully gifted Cabernet, the '09 Saviah Cellars shows rich, ripe, red currant aromas and flavors; firm and fine on the palate, with superb length and range of nuances.