Rust en Vrede Cabernet '01 – Cabernet Sauvignon

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine with its own style, the Bordeaux-like '01 Rust en Vredre Cabernet exhibits evocative aromas of black peppercorns and focused flavors of red currants and herbs; drinks well.