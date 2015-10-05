Rubicon Estate Cask
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Rubicon Estate Cask

Rubicon Estate Cask

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $81.99
14.7% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-RUBEST-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like