Raymond Generations Cabernet Sauvignon '13

Raymond Generations Cabernet Sauvignon '13 – Cabernet Sauvignon

Dark ruby in the glass, our 2013 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon opens with alluring aromas of blackberry and boysenberry with subtle notes of vanilla and toasted oak. Well balanced with a full-bodied mouthfeel and intense flavors, enjoy this wine now or allow it to age for the next 25-30 YEARS.

