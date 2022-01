Pine Ridge – 1999 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 144.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '99 Pine Ridge Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon is a tour de force; deliciously rich and complex, with layers of juicy plum, black cherry, currant, wild berry. cedar and earth.