NxNW Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $ 30.39

The NxNW Columbia Valley Cab Sauv is a deep red color with aromas of cherry, vanilla, sweet smoke and dried leaves; flavors of cherry liquor, dark chocolate, blackberry and toasted oak; full-bodied.

