Nickel & Nickel – John C. Sullenger Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Beautiful blending of all the sense, the Nickel & Nickel Sullenger Cabernet Sauvignon offers big ripe dark berry fruit with earthy notes intertwined with big oak and tannins; a pleasing long finish.