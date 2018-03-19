Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Ménage à Trois – Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Ménage à Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon is rich and seductive. Its arouses the senses with the fragrance of dark chocolate and black cherry. They mingle together with a vanilla spice on your palate. It can be paired elegantly with roast beef and asparagus or had on its own for a delicious treat.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos