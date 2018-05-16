Too much of a good thing can be truly wonderful. We recommend indulging in decadence, our most extravagant Cabernet Sauvignon yet. A dark ruby hue in the glass, this seductive wine arouses your senses with generous berry aromas kissed by bittersweet chocolate. Supported by an elegant structure, opulent black cherry, black currant and blackberry flavors mingle with lavish vanilla spice on the palate before culminating in a smooth, lingering finish that leaves you wanting more.