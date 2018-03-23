Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Fortnight

Often Bought With

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon

Fortnight – Cabernet Sauvignon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

California. Don't buy it for the amazing label. Buy it for the flavors that will change how you experience Cabs. Blackberries and cassis with dark, macerated maraschino cherries supported by hints of vanilla, cedar and cigar box on the nose. Dark and brooding with loads of dark fruit, and a solid core of spice. This wine has a soft entry but has great density across the mid-palate and a long, smooth finish.

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google