Fortnight – Cabernet Sauvignon

California. Don't buy it for the amazing label. Buy it for the flavors that will change how you experience Cabs. Blackberries and cassis with dark, macerated maraschino cherries supported by hints of vanilla, cedar and cigar box on the nose. Dark and brooding with loads of dark fruit, and a solid core of spice. This wine has a soft entry but has great density across the mid-palate and a long, smooth finish.