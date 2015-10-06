Fog Head
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Fog Head

Fog Head

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
California. Aromas of cherry, blackberries, and clove. Flavors of plum, cherries, and spice. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-FOGHD-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like