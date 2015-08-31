Firestone
Firestone

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
California. Intense notes of blackberry, black cherry, and smoky oak. Firm tannins add to the smoky finish. 14% ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

