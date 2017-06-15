Excelsior Cabernet
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Excelsior Cabernet

Excelsior Cabernet

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
The Excelsior Cabernet is a fine South African red. Drinks rich and well.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyexcelsior
Regionrobertson
SkuRW-E63160-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like