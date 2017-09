Eponymous Macallister Red

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml

92 PTS WILFRED WONG. A big one with incredible grace and style; rich, ripe, and chalk, the '05 Eponymous Red Wine, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc; a real experience to try.

