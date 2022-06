Delille Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Ciel 08 – Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 147.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Delille Grand Ciel is firm & chewy, with dried blackberry & toasty, spicy overtones, lingering against hints of coffee as the finish expands. Best after 2015.