Challis Lane
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
This hearty red wine is a favorite among Californians for it’s fantastic flavor and surpassingly low cost. One of the best bang-for-your-buck bottles, Challis Lane's Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect party favor, housewarming present, and first-date wine. Keep a couple bottles on hand for when those picky guests come by! Pairs well with beef, lamb, and poultry.
Brand/companychallis lane
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-CHALNCBRNT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine