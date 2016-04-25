Challis Lane
Cabernet Sauvignon | 2 Bottles | Starts at $16.45
This hearty red wine is a favorite among Californians for it’s fantastic flavor and surpassingly low cost. One of the best bang-for-your-buck bottles, Challis Lane's Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect party favor, housewarming present, and first-date wine. Keep a couple bottles on hand for when those picky guests come by! Pairs well with beef, lamb, and poultry.
Get this delivered
Brand/companychallis lane
Regioncalifornia
SkuCO-RWCHALNCBRNT-DBL
Size2 Bottles