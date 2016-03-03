Catena
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Catena

Catena

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Argentina. Black currant and cassis fruit flavors with ripe, sweet tannins. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CATEN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like