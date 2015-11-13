Castle Rock
Home/Red Wine/Cabernet Sauvignon/Castle Rock

Castle Rock

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Columbia Valley. Aromas of berries with a hint of herbs and spice. Textured flavors of blackberry and cassis. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CASRC-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like