Carnivor

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $ 15.29

Most red wines are either bold and fruity, or smooth and sweet. Not Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon. Somehow, they packed both ends of the spectrum into one bottle. It starts with notes of espresso and chocolate and a velvety smooth finish, this sophisticated red wine pairs well with red meats.

