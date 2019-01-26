Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Butternut – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The old adage says that Cabernet is king. We created Butternut Cabernet to be king in delivering maximum flavor, quality, and value. Aromas of red berry fruit emerge from the glass with flavors of dark chocolate and round tannins lingering on the palate. 14.5% ABV.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos