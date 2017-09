Bixby Creek Select

Cabernet Sauvignon | 2 Bottles | Starts at $ 34.45

GOLD MEDAL SF INTERNATIONAL WINE COMP. (2013 vintage) Nose of cassis, black cherry and cocoa; palate of ripe tannins, blackberry, dark chocolate and tobacco; finishes with ripe fruit, plush tannins.

