Silver Oak Winery Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Silver Oak Winery Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 – Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2013 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is garnet in color with a ruby red rim, it has an alluring nose of blackberry bramble, baking spices and black olive. Aromas of vanilla, cassis and sage fill the glass, revealing the influence of American oak barrel aging. On the palate, notes of raspberry are complemented with lingering acidity and a finish of dusty, silky tannins. Given proper cellaring, this wine will provide drinking pleasure through 2036.

