Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Menage a Trois Cabernet Sauvignon Decadence

More By Menage A Trois

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon

Menage a Trois Cabernet Sauvignon Decadence – Cabernet Sauvignon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Too much of a good thing can be truly wonderful. We recommend indulging in decadence, our most extravagant Cabernet Sauvignon yet. A dark ruby hue in the glass, this seductive wine arouses your senses with generous berry aromas kissed by bittersweet chocolate. Supported by an elegant structure, opulent black cherry, black currant and blackberry flavors mingle with lavish vanilla spice on the palate before culminating in a smooth, lingering finish that leaves you wanting more.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google