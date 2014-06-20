Louis Jadot
Louis Jadot

Pouilly-Fuissé | 750 ml | Starts at $17.99
France. Delicate floral aromas with hints of hazelnut. 13% ABV
Brand/companylouis jadot
Regionburgundy
SkuWW-LJPFS-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

