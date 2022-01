Poggio Brunello Di Montalcino Salvi 1997 – Brunello di Montalcino

94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR The 1997 Poggio Brunello is an incredibly rich Sangiovese. Super ripe aromas of dried fruits and hints of spice. Full bodied, thick, rich, with round tannins and masses of fruit.