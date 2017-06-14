Brancaia
Brancaia

Maremma | 750 ml
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR, #29 SPECTATOR TOP 100, aromas of berries. Full-bodied palate with super silky tannins and a long finish.
Brand/companypodere brancaia
SkuRW-B44268-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

