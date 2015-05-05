Manoir De Robin
Bordeaux Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $17.84
A distinctive medium-bodied, classic Pomerol wine, that leaves you with a fresh, crisp, black cherry essence 13% ABV
SkuRW-MDRBM-RB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

