Château Vieux Cardinal Lafaurie – Lalande-de-Pomerol

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. An honest, Old World Bordeaux, the slightly rustic '09 Ch Vieux Cardinal Lafaurie is a great example of this appellation; not masked with heavy oak; an honest wine.