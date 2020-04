Chateau Leoville-Barton '09 St Julien – Bordeaux

#6 TOP 100 2012, 95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Leoville-Barton has notes of fresh plum, warm blackberry sauce, bittersweet ganache and roasted apple wood notes; long and tarry to the finish.