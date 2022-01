Chateau Labegorce 2014 – Bordeaux

750 ml From $ 65.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The nose is well defined and focused, tensile blackberry and boysenberry fruit embroidered with fine minerality. The palate is medium-bodied with supple ripe tannin, saturated black cherry and raspberry fruit with a gentle, silky finish.