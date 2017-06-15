B&G
Home/Red Wine/B&G

B&G

Chateaunuef-du-Pape | 750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A satisfying drink, the well-built B&G Chateauneuf stays the course of a vintage that produced solid wines
Get this delivered
Brand/companybarton & guestier
Regionrhone valley
SkuRW-B30394-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like