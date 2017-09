Beringer Knights Valley Meritage Red '10

Meritage | 750 ml | Starts at $ 26.23

89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Beringer KV Meritage 2010 is supple, inviting & totally delicious. Juicy dark berries, freshly cut flowers & licorice are some of the many nuances that inform the generous finish

