Vietti
Home/Red Wine/Barbera/Vietti

Vietti

Barbera d'Alba | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Italy. Red fruit, blackberry and currant flavors are framed by silky tannins and sweet licorice, floral notes. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VIETTI-BAR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like