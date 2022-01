Vietti Barbera d'Asti Tre Vigne '02 – Barbera

750 ml From $ 19.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Ripe and generous, the bright and lively '02 Vietti Barbera Tre Vigne is one of Piedmont's best red wine values; excellent for current enjoyment; pair with grilled lamb chops.