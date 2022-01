San Silvestro Barbera Ottone '05 – Barbera

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Light and frisky, the zesty, red-fruited '05 San Silvestro Barbera Ottone is a fine representative from Italy's Piedmont region; perky in the aftertaste.