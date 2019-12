Bersano Barbera d'Asti '97 – Barbera

87 PTS, WILFRED WONG. "A sturdy Barbera d'Asti, the '97 Bersano is quite tasty and palate cleansing; a great wine with rustic fare; Bersano is making some of the most reliable wines of the region."