Argiolas
Home/Red Wine/Argiolas

Argiolas

Costera | 750 ml
A taste of old world, the Argioles Costera has rustic aromas, earthy aromas; flavors of dried fruit fill the palate.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyargiolas
Regionisola dei nuraghi igt
SkuRW-A20667-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like