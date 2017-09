Lucienne Smith Vineyard Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir | 750 ml

This wine artfully combines fragrant strawberry and blackberry aromas with earthy, cocoa dust undertones. Flavors of harmonious red and black fruits including tart plums are underpinned by spice. A high note of acidity balances the wine?s silky mouthfeel and shapes its harmonious and persistent finish.

