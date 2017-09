Ca' Momi Rosso di Ca' Momi

Blends | 750 ml

The Rosso di Ca Momi brings California attitude back to California wine. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke & blackberry put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure through the finish.

