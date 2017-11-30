Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
19 Crimes The Banished Dark Red

Saucey / Red Wine

19 Crimes The Banished Dark Red – Blends

A blend that is brooding with richness. Intense lifted dark chocolate and vanilla aromatics balanced with blackberry and plum fruits. Full and round on the palate with a distinct sweetness making the wine rich and mouth coating. The dark chocolate and vanilla aromatics carry through on the palate and compliment subtle flavors of cloves and cinnamon spice. The palate has a long rich plush finish brooding with dark forest fruits. Shiraz dominant with finishes of Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache.

