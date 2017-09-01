Quintessa – Meritage

A Red wine from the heart of Napa Valley, Quintessa is typically categorized as Cabernet Sauvignon, but depending on the vintage, it usually include some or all of the five varietals grown on their estate: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Carménère. Equally parts vibrant and elegant, Quintessa pairs well with a variety of meals and requires very little decanting. An exceptional wine for experienced and novice wine-drinkers alike.