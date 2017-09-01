Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Quintessa

Often Bought With

Saucey

Quintessa – Meritage

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A Red wine from the heart of Napa Valley, Quintessa is typically categorized as Cabernet Sauvignon, but depending on the vintage, it usually include some or all of the five varietals grown on their estate: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Carménère. Equally parts vibrant and elegant, Quintessa pairs well with a variety of meals and requires very little decanting. An exceptional wine for experienced and novice wine-drinkers alike.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

0 Based on 0 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!