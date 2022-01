Tokaji Aszu 6 Puttonyos – Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert

Complex, mutilayered, and very sweet. Full to medium bodied, this wine is clean and pure. Loads of honey, and citrus flavors with hints of vanilla and dried figs. INCREDIBLE VALUE!